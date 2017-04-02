Photo: New NXT World Title Belt Revealed At NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Prior to the start of the main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night between NXT World Champion Bobby Roode and former champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special, the brand new NXT World title belt was revealed.

Featured below via WWE’s official Twitter page is a shot of the referee of the Roode-Nakamura match holding up the brand new title that the two NXT stars would go on to compete for.

