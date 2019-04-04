As noted, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder issued a WrestleMania 35 challenge to RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival after this week’s go-home edition of RAW.

The challenge led to speculation on Ryder and Hawkins being one of the tag teams in a multi-team match for the RAW Tag Team Titles. There were also rumors on Ryder and Hawkins vs. The Revival happening. We now know that it will be Ryder and Hawkins getting the title shot on the biggest show of the year. As seen below, @WrestleVotes has revealed promotional material in New York City that lists Ryder and Hawkins vs. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder with the titles on the line.

Below is the graphic for the RAW Tag Team Titles match along with what would be the updated card for Sunday’s big event from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Stay tuned for WWE’s official announcement.

WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss

WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost

WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Winner Takes All Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c) vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Intercontinental Match

Finn Balor as The Demon King vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Triple H vs. Batista

Triple H’s career will be on the line.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kickoff Pre-show: 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL, Braun Strowman, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, TBA

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)