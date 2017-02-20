Photo: The Rock Spotted At Staples Center Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW In L.A.

As noted, The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company and WWE Studios are co-producing a film based on the life and career of Paige and her famous wrestling family.

Early Monday morning, The Rock took to social media to post a photo of himself and some of his crew, including actress Florence Pugh who plays Paige in the project, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, which happens to be the site of tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.