PHOTO: Vader’s Son Reveals Very Cool Mural At His High School

Vader’s son Jesse White, a former football player and WWE developmental talent, tweeted a mural of his WWE Legend father that is on display at Bell High School near Los Angeles, where Vader went to school at.

The Mastodon wrestled, played football and competed in shot-put while on the track & field team at Bell.

Vader passed away on June 18 of this year at the age of 63.

You can see the photo Jesse tweeted below: