PHOTO & VIDEO: Daniel Bryan Reveals New WWE Title Design

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan revealed a new WWE Title belt on tonight’s SmackDown, made out of hemp and wood from a naturally fallen oak tree, according to Bryan.
Bryan tossed the main WWE Title in a trash can.
Bryan will defend that title in the Elimination Chamber next month against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy.
You can see the new belt below:
