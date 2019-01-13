PHOTO & VIDEO: Mayor Kane Accepts $100K Check From WWE At Live Event

By
24W Staff
-

Kane appeared at last night’s WWE live event from Knoxville, Tennessee to accept a check for $100,000 from WWE to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

As noted, the check was a donation for Kane’s return to WWE TV for Crown Jewel and Super Show-Down last year. Kane is the Mayor of Knox County.

Kane noted on Twitter that this was his proudest moment in a WWE ring. You can see the segment below: