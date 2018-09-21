PHOTO & VIDEO: Next Impact Hall Of Fame Inductee Revealed

Impact Wrestling has announced that Abyss will be going into the Impact Hall of Fame this year.

Abyss has been a part of the company ever since the first TNA pay-per-view in the summer of 2002. He is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time TNA TV Champion, a one-time TNA X Division Champion, a one-time NWA World Tag Team Champion and a two-time TNA Tag Team Champion.

Abyss will join Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Team 3D and Gail Kim in the Impact Hall.

The 2018 Impact Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 13 during Bound For Glory weekend in New York City. McHale’s Pub in Lowe Manhattan will host the ceremony.

Below are promos for the induction along with comments from Abyss:

.@TherealAbyss' Hall of Fame ceremony will take place October 13th over Bound For Glory weekend at McHale's Pub in midtown Manhattan. Tickets are available NOW! (Tickets are included as part of the Bound For Glory VIP Packages) TICKETS: https://t.co/PU8vYrWXKC pic.twitter.com/wiHTMaiTxA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 21, 2018

I’m absolutely over whelmed with the response to my upcoming @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame induction. Thank you ALL for your messages. This is one of the highlights of my career. I’m over come with emotion. Thank you to everyone who ever supported me. This is for all of YOU!! — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) September 21, 2018