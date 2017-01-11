Photo: Vince McMahon On Crutches At WrestleMania 34 Press Conference

At Tuesday’s WrestleMania 34 press conference, the WWE Chairman was still showing the aftermath of a recent operation he underwent.

As noted, WWE confirmed New Orleans and The Superdome as the location and venue for their WrestleMania 34 event in 2018. During the press conference to make the announcement earlier this week, McMahon was spotted on crutches, a sign of the recent quad surgery he underwent back in September.

WrestleMania 34 takes place live from The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Check out photos of Vince McMahon on crutches from Tuesday’s WrestleMania 34 press conference below.