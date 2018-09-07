PHOTO: WWE Welcomes AJ Styles To The 300 Club

WWE Champion AJ Styles passed the 300-day mark as champion earlier this week.

Styles is now the longest-running champion on WWE’s main roster and the second-longest overall, next to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who has just passed the 475-day mark. Styles won the title in November 2017 by defeating Jinder Mahal on SmackDown.

WWE posted the following graphic to welcome AJ to the 300 Days Club, joining WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as Hulk Hogan, Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Bruno Sammartino, John Cena, CM Punk, Randy Savage and Kevin Nash.