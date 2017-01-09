Photos: Aron Rex, Rockstar Spud Debut New Gimmicks At Impact Wrestling Tapings

At the first Impact Wrestling television tapings of 2017 this past week, and debuted new gimmicks / characters.

Spud is apparently now serving as the valet to Rex, complete with a blue suit and cap. For his part, Rex’s new gimmick is that of a very flamboyant nature, complete with a big, white fur coat.

Check out photos of the new Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud from the Impact Wrestling television tapings below.