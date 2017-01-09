Photos: Aron Rex, Rockstar Spud Debut New Gimmicks At Impact Wrestling Tapings

At the first Impact Wrestling television tapings of 2017 this past week, Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud debuted new gimmicks / characters.

Spud is apparently now serving as the valet to Rex, complete with a blue suit and cap. For his part, Rex’s new gimmick is that of a very flamboyant nature, complete with a big, white fur coat.

Check out photos of the new Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud from the Impact Wrestling television tapings below.

Aron Rex has Debuted a new "Kingpin" gimmick with Rockstar Spud being his valet pic.twitter.com/REAnoqwa6j — T.P.A (@wwehashir44658) January 7, 2017