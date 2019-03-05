PHOTOS: Asuka Injured At WWE Live Event?

By
24W Staff
-

SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka may have suffered some kind of injury during her match with Mandy Rose at tonight’s WWE live event in White Plains, New York.

As seen below, the match ended in a No Contest after Rose used her finisher to drop Asuka on her head. One fan in attendance tweeted that “it looked terrible” and brutal. Another fan described it as a “real scary” looking spot. Officials and medics were brought out to check on Asuka, and she was alert as she walked off to the back while holding her neck and head.

Stay tuned for updates on Asuka’s status.

You can see the fan tweets on the potential injury below: