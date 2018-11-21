PHOTOS: Becky Lynch Gets “Upgraded” At Labs Ahead Of WWE Ring Return

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch underwent some form of treatment at Bulletproof Labs in Santa Monica, California on Monday.

The labs are billed as The World’s First Biohacking Facility. As seen below, the company noted on Instagram that Lynch underwent an “upgrade” on Monday. Lynch then tweeted a photo of her undergoing the treatment on Tuesday night during SmackDown. Lynch’s tweet caused speculation that she was undergoing some sort of medical testing backstage at SmackDown but Bulletproof’s post indicates the photo was taken the day before.

Lynch has been out of action since last week’s RAW after suffering a severe concussion at the hands of Nia Jax. There’s still no word yet on when she will be back in the ring.