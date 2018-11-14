PHOTOS: Becky Lynch’s Nasty Black Eye From WWE RAW Injury

As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on this week’s SmackDown to name Charlotte Flair as her replacement for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series match against RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE announced that Becky suffered a broken face and a severe concussion during the RAW invasion angle on Monday’s show. Lynch was injured after taking a stiff shot from Nia Jax, who reportedly has some heat for the incident.

Below are a few shots of the big black eye that Lynch is sporting: