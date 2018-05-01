PHOTOS: Big Day For Kane In Knox County, WWE Superstars Show Their Support

Today is a big day for WWE veteran “Kane” Glenn Jacobs as he looks to be voted in as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane was reportedly backstage for last night’s WWE RAW in Montreal but there’s no word yet on when he might be brought back to TV. He was originally advertised for last Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia but he was pulled several weeks before the show. Kane participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and briefly appeared on RAW during WrestleMania season for the build to John Cena vs. The Undertaker. He feuded with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion in late 2017 and early 2018 but he’s had just a handful of appearances this year.

Below are recent comments from WWE Superstars in support of Kane’s campaign along with recent photos of The Big Red Monster on the campaign trail. Above is recent video of JBL interviewing Kane on Fox Business about running for Mayor.

Hello #Knoxville !! Tomorrow is the election! :

Please get out and vote for @GlennJacobsTN#KnoxCounty#JacobsForMayor #TogetherWeWin

There is no one that cares more about his community than GLENN! He will fight for you. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 30, 2018

Tomorrow is the BIG DAY FOR @GlennJacobsTN In the Mayoral Race in #KnoxCounty Please get out and Vote for a Man who is not only A Great @WWE Legend, but A Man Of CHARACTER and INTEGRITY which will Never get Old to me!! Go Vote #JacobsForMayor #TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/keQ8Wbt4km — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) April 30, 2018

Good luck to my friend @KaneWWE @GlennJacobsTN tomorrow. If you are in Knox County go and vote tomorrow May 1st for Glenn. Good things are in store for Knox County. #JacobsforMayor #TogetherWeWin — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 30, 2018

Tomorrow Is The Big Day For My Good Friend Glenn Jacobs! He Is Running For Mayor Of Knoxville So Go Out And Vote For Him Tomorrow! He Is A Very Respected Man Who Will Do Great Things For The City Of Knoxville! #knoxcounty #jacobsformayor #togetherwewin @GlennJacobsTN pic.twitter.com/kzcnsl4mX0 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 30, 2018

Tomorrow is the day!!! Election Day! I’m supporting my good friend @GlennJacobsTN for #KnoxCountyMayor#JacobsForMayor #TogetherWeWin Never met a nicer guy with such good values. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k9BzrQ5yq1 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 30, 2018

Saying hello to my neighbors off of Tazewell Pike today. pic.twitter.com/nCySB5CbP5 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 25, 2018

Making a final push knocking on doors before election day. Say hello to us in West Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/yKunbyiJXC — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 28, 2018

The Lean Machine is gassed up, washed up, and pumped up to hit the road today! pic.twitter.com/eJ5qotKaTz — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

Meeting some of the great folks coming to vote at Austin East High School!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/krcRkURTbo — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

It’s a great day to vote! Enjoying some time with the great folks here at Halls High School!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/ppftdyrWS9 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

Meeting some of our future leaders voting at West High School!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/ZnySJEWZ8V — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

Come see us at Bearden Middle School!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/DQT7hj8Az2 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018