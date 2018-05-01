PHOTOS: Big Day For Kane In Knox County, WWE Superstars Show Their Support

By
Scott Lazara
-

Today is a big day for WWE veteran “Kane” Glenn Jacobs as he looks to be voted in as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane was reportedly backstage for last night’s WWE RAW in Montreal but there’s no word yet on when he might be brought back to TV. He was originally advertised for last Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia but he was pulled several weeks before the show. Kane participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and briefly appeared on RAW during WrestleMania season for the build to John Cena vs. The Undertaker. He feuded with Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion in late 2017 and early 2018 but he’s had just a handful of appearances this year.

Below are recent comments from WWE Superstars in support of Kane’s campaign along with recent photos of The Big Red Monster on the campaign trail. Above is recent video of JBL interviewing Kane on Fox Business about running for Mayor.