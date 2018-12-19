PHOTOS: Big Group Of WWE Fans Wait In The Cold To Meet Becky Lynch, Not All Make It In

WWE fans stood outside in the cold for more than 4 hours on Tuesday to meet “The Man” Becky Lynch at a Cricket Wireless store in Clovis, CA.

The signing was held from 10am until 12pm to promote last night’s SmackDown tapings in nearby Fresno, CA. Fans on Twitter revealed that the line started forming long before 10am.

One fan noted on Twitter that Becky came outside of the store to greet fans and pose for a photo-op as some were unable to make it into the signing.

Below are photos of the long line at the appearance:

Nice line to meet “The Man” Becky Lynch today. Standing at the back which is currently right in front of Sierra Vista 16. Line stretches around and to the right in front of Panera Bread. Meet and greet slated to go from 10-12. pic.twitter.com/rBkFyACk4R — Sideline Chronicles (@SLChronicles) December 18, 2018

The line to meet Becky Lynch is around the whole mall 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wOa9iGvOoy — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 18, 2018

Vince you need to respect your fans opinions. Becky is amazing and she loves her fans. I was at the signing. Not all of us could get a autograph so she stepped outside for us to take a pic of her. pic.twitter.com/OO0CIu00ZK — Jennifer M Lemos (@AngelsGuideU77) December 19, 2018