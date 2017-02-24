Photos: Brazzers Produce Adult Parody Of WWE’s Infamous “Montreal Screwjob”

Adult-entertainment film company Brazzers is filming a parody version of the infamous WWE “Montreal Screwjob.”

The parody, which is dubbed, “The F**kjob,” stars adult entertainers Castle (as Vince McMahon), Mia Marikova (as Shawn Michaels) and Romi Rain (as Bret Hart) portraying the infamous scene from WWE’s 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Below are some photos of the project: