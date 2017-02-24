Photos: Brazzers Produce Adult Parody Of WWE’s Infamous “Montreal Screwjob”
Adult-entertainment film company Brazzers is filming a parody version of the infamous WWE “Montreal Screwjob.”
The parody, which is dubbed, “The F**kjob,” stars adult entertainers Castle (as Vince McMahon), Mia Marikova (as Shawn Michaels) and Romi Rain (as Bret Hart) portraying the infamous scene from WWE’s 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Below are some photos of the project:
Today has been spent in a very interesting and unique way. I got shoot cool photos and attach dildos to turnbuckles. #wrastling #zzbelt pic.twitter.com/BeGlm8TH1D
— Girth Brooks (@thegirthbrooksx) February 21, 2017
Wanna wrestle? 😈💪🏼💦 @Brazzers @MiaMalkova @thejohnnycastle pic.twitter.com/kEOpwWqiAe
— Romi Rain (@Romi_Rain) February 20, 2017
On set for @Brazzers with the sexy @Romi_Rain and @thejohnnycastle 👊🏻😈 @VicLagina @thegirthbrooksx pic.twitter.com/1r0ogk6bMO
— Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) February 21, 2017