PHOTOS: Cody Rhodes & Other Stars Moving Forward With Big “All In” Event

It looks like Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are moving forward with their plans to promote a major wrestling show in a 10,000 seat arena. Cody launched a Twitter account today for the event, apparently titled “All In,” at @ALL_IN_2018. It looks like the event will take place on Saturday, September 1st.

Cody, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page and actor Stephen Amell will be involved. Amell previously feuded with Cody in WWE.

You can see tweets from Cody and the other stars below: