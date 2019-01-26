PHOTOS: First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Ring & Set At Chase Field

Chase Field revealed on Twitter that their stadium roof is currently scheduled to be closed for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix. They also posted a sneak peek at the ring for Sunday, which you can see below.
Twitter user @Kenton_la posted a photo of the Rumble set being constructed at Chase Field, seen below. It’s been confirmed that WWE Superstars will make their entrances from the dugout.
First look at the Royal Rumble stage. Wrestlers entering from the dugout, which is covered by video screens, with a curved walkway to the ring and a tron above the ring.#WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ZaXaCT7PwR
— Kenton (@Kenton_la) January 25, 2019