PHOTOS: First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Ring & Set At Chase Field

24W Staff
Chase Field revealed on Twitter that their stadium roof is currently scheduled to be closed for Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix. They also posted a sneak peek at the ring for Sunday, which you can see below.

Twitter user @Kenton_la posted a photo of the Rumble set being constructed at Chase Field, seen below. It’s been confirmed that WWE Superstars will make their entrances from the dugout.

