PHOTOS: Former ROH TV Champion Works WWE NXT TV Debut Match

Former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez (Luis Martinez) made his WWE NXT TV debut at last night’s Full Sail University tapings. He faced Matt Riddle in a match that will air on December 5 or December 12.

Martinez made his NXT in-ring debut back at the live event in Ft. Pierce, FL on November 2, losing to Nick Miller of The Mighty.

Martinez and Riddle were both in the WWE Performance Center Class that was announced back in October.

Below are a few photos from last night's match:

