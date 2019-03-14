PHOTOS: Former Top Indie Wrestler Makes WWE NXT TV Debut

Former ROH star ACH made his WWE NXT TV debut at Wednesday’s tapings from Full Sail University. He used his real name, Albert Hardie, Jr., and wrestled Humberto Carrillo in a match that should air on March 20 or March 27. ACH made his NXT in-ring debut at the March 7 live event from Largo, Florida. He lost to Raul Mendoza that night.

WWE announced that they had signed ACH back on February 11, part of a WWE Performance Center class of recruits that also included Samuel Shaw, Rachael Ellering, Trevor Lee, Karen Q, the tag team 3.0, Eliot Sexton, Jonah Rock, Nick Comoroto, Ricardo Miller and Omari Palmer. He has also wrestled for EVOLVE, CZW, PWG, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, among others.

Below are a few photos from Wednesday’s TV debut:

We have the NXT t.v. debut of Albert Hardie! @GoGoACH pic.twitter.com/9hn9LDEcOT — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 13, 2019