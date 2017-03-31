Photos From WWE Reading Event, Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix, The Miz & Maryse

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with The Miz and Maryse promoting the latest WWE 24 special:

– Natalya spoke with the USA Today High School Sports website to promote WrestleMania 33 at this link. It was noted that 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has said that one of her favorite matches was against Eve Torres at WrestleMania. Natalya commented on her memories of that night and the impact Beth had on the business:

“Now we have this surge in our divisions where you see multiple segments and a few women’s matches on RAW and Smackdown. I was working with Beth during a time that sometimes there would be only one woman’s match on the show and so Beth was front and center. She took great responsibility in really wanting to push the boundaries and really wanting to do things that made women stand out in our division. She was one of those women that just colored outside of the lines. She just wasn’t your quintessential cookie cutter-type female in the WWE. At the time, there were a lot of girls that maybe had come from a dancing background or a modeling background, and in some ways Beth and I felt like we were kind of the odd ones. We were more rough around the edges, and we didn’t always know if that was the status quo at the time.”

Natalya will induct Beth into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight.

– Zack Ryder, Darren Young, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger and Dasha Fuentes held a WrestleMania Reading Challenge celebration at Prairie Lake Elementary school in Orlando earlier today. Below are photos from the event: