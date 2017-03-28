Photos From WWE’s Veterans Event Today, Special Edition Of Bella Brains, WWE Stock

– Below is the latest edition of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. This is a special episode with an intense lightning round.

– WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $22.50 per share. Today’s high was $22.72 and the low was $22.05.

– WrestleMania 33 Week kicked off in Florida today as WWE and Hire Heroes USA hosted a networking event for Veterans at Full Sail University. As seen below, Mark Henry was joined by WWE NXT Superstars Steve Cutler, Macey Estrella, Kayla Braxton and Kenneth Crawford. Below are photos and video from the event: