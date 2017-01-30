Photos: Golf Carts Drive WWE Superstars To Ring At Royal Rumble PPV

At the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday night, WWE Superstars in the classic 30-man over-the-top battle royal were given the WrestleMania III treatment.

The 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view took place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio and due to the production setup for the event inside the stadium, the entrance ramp was unusually long. As a result, WWE Superstars were driven to the ring in golf carts, which still took noticably longer than most normal WWE pay-per-view entrances.

Featured below are several photos that show the WWE talents being driven down the long entrance ramp during their ring entrances at the pay-per-view on Sunday night. Photos come from WWE fan @GuyInGreenWWE.