PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan & WWE Executives Appear At Event In NYC

By
Scott Lazara
-

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart represented WWE at the March of Dimes 35th Annual Sports Luncheon in New York City on Tuesday.

The event, held on Giving Tuesday, raised $1.3 million for the fight against birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth.

WWE had several executives in attendance as well: Co-President Michelle Wilson, Co-President George Barrios, EVP of TV Production Kevin Dunn, EVP of Global Sales & Partnerships John Brody, SVP of Sales Dave Pattillo, VP of Global Sales & Marketing Strategy John Stamatis.

Below are a few photos from the event along with comments from The Hulkster: