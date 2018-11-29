PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan & WWE Executives Appear At Event In NYC

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart represented WWE at the March of Dimes 35th Annual Sports Luncheon in New York City on Tuesday.

The event, held on Giving Tuesday, raised $1.3 million for the fight against birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth.

WWE had several executives in attendance as well: Co-President Michelle Wilson, Co-President George Barrios, EVP of TV Production Kevin Dunn, EVP of Global Sales & Partnerships John Brody, SVP of Sales Dave Pattillo, VP of Global Sales & Marketing Strategy John Stamatis.

Below are a few photos from the event along with comments from The Hulkster:

Whatcha gonna do when the @WWE and Hulkamania run wild with @MarchofDimes? Well, we’ll help raise over $1,000,000 to help moms and babies, brother! It was a great day in New York with the maniacs. HH https://t.co/XgObsQKp9G — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 27, 2018

Proud to have @WWE legend @HulkHogan among our esteemed guests and presenters at the March of Dimes #SportsLuncheonNY. Thanks to the generosity of the sports & media communities, today’s event will raise over $1M to help us tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies. pic.twitter.com/MwmpTcnyaf — March of Dimes (@MarchofDimes) November 27, 2018

What better way to spend #GivingTuesday than at the @MarchofDimes #SportsLuncheonNY? @WWE is proud to be a sponsor this year and help raise money for a good cause. pic.twitter.com/Xza4KBqoai — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 27, 2018