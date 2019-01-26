PHOTOS: Injured WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Injured WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger has revealed his new look on social media.

Dillinger, who is in Phoenix this weekend for the Royal Rumble happenings, is now sporting a new hairstyle. You can see the new look in the photos below.

The SmackDown Superstar, who is now using his real name on Twitter and Instagram, has been out of action with a hand injury that he suffered in October 2018. He’s expected to return soon.