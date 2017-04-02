Photos: Jeff & Karen Jarrett Appear On Stage At “An Evening With Jim Ross”

On Saturday night, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross held another one of his one-man stage shows, “An Evening With Jim Ross” in Orlando, Florida.

Joining “Good Ole’ J.R.” as some of his surprise guests at the show was TNA Impact Wrestling head management figure and the owner of Global Force Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett and his wife, fellow Impact Wrestling performer Karen Jarrett.

Impact Wrestling’s Jeremy Borash was also present during the show.

Featured below courtesy of TNA’s official Twitter page, are some photos of Jeff and Karen Jarrett on stage with Ross during the show.