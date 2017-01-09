Photos: Kassius Ohno Makes NXT In-Ring Return

As noted, former NXT star Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) returned at the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida this past Thursday, confronting NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in the ring after a match.

Ohno himself returned to competition inside the squared circle the next evening, as he defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas in a singles match at the NXT live event on Friday in Largo, Florida.

You can check out photos and a clip of Ohno’s NXT in-ring return from Friday’s event in Largo below.