PHOTOS: Lio Rush Gets Married In Las Vegas, Meets Former WWE Superstar In Traffic

Sarah Logan and Rowe weren’t the only WWE Superstars to get married this week as Lio Rush married actress & model Sarah Lai Wah (Sarah Green) in Las Vegas.

Rush’s wedding day was topped off by meeting a former WWE Superstar who influenced his career – D’Lo Brown. Rush noted on Twitter that he spotted Brown driving behind him in Vegas after the wedding. D’Lo, a former WWE Intercontinental & European Champion, has lived in Vegas for a few years.

Below are photos from Rush’s wedding day, including the meeting with D’Lo, and WWE’s congratulatory announcement:

Lio Rush gets married

In between managing Bobby Lashley and competing on 205 Live, Lio Rush also found the time to get married this week. The 24-Year-Old Piece of Gold wed actress/model Sarah Lai Wah in Las Vegas, confirming the nuptials with an Instagram post documenting their special day and featuring a heartfelt quote from Lionel Green. Join WWE.com in congratulating Lio and Sarah on this exciting new chapter in their lives.

I just married the love of my life and my best friend Sarah Lai Wah Green❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ra9VjiLNm — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 21, 2018

When you’re driving around vegas after just getting married and see @dlobrown75 in your rear view. Pulled him over and he says “ Lio Rush? You’re the dude with that dope frogplash” As i say …” No you’re the dude that inspired my dope frog splash. “ #FinalHour @WWE pic.twitter.com/7Mgwk19VAT — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) December 21, 2018