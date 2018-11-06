PHOTOS: Lots Of Empty Seats At WWE RAW & SmackDown Tapings In England

WWE had several sections of the Manchester Arena tarped off for this week’s RAW and SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England.

Attendance for today’s SmackDown tapings was especially low with many empty seats on the hard-camera side.

Below are a few crowd shots from the tapings:

@WrestlingInc could be 50% seats max only at SmackDown – entire top tier is blocked off and 45% of first tier blocked off. Box office open for walk ups pic.twitter.com/1cGXb3jMpK — Elisar Cabrera (@elicab) November 6, 2018