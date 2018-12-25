PHOTOS: Mauro Ranallo Reveals Serious Car Accident From The Weekend

WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo was involved in a car accident on Sunday night.

Mauro took to Instagram today and revealed that another car lost control and crashed into him at full speed on Sunday, as seen in the post below that includes photos from the scene. Mauro said no one was seriously injured.

He wrote, “An Angel was looking over me last night. A car lost control and smashed into me at full speed. Happy to report that no one was seriously injured. I’m still in shock. I guess my work here isn’t done yet. #ChristmasMiracle”

The voice of the black & yellow brand is currently scheduled to return to the announce table on January 3 for the NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. These will be the final NXT TV tapings before “Takeover: Phoenix” on January 26 during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is Mauro’s full post on Sunday’s car accident:

An Angel was looking over me last night. A car lost control and smashed into me at full speed. Happy to report that no one was seriously injured. I’m still in shock. I guess my work here isn’t done yet. #ChristmasMiracle