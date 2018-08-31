PHOTOS: MMA Horsewomen Get A Win At NXT Live Event

By
Scott Lazara
-

MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler teamed up at last night’s WWE NXT live event.

They defeated Nikki Cross, Io Shirai and Dakota Kai in six-woman action.

Below are photos, courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan. Credit to @FLWrestlingFan for the featured image above also.