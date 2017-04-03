Photos: Neville, Dean Ambrose Retain Titles At WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show

During the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show prior to the start of the actual WrestleMania pay-per-view / live WWE Network special, two WWE title-holders retained their championships in separate singles bouts.

First up, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville managed to hang on to his gold by defeating Austin Aries in an excellent match that aired during the special two-hour pre-show leading fans into the start of the WrestleMania 33 broadcast. Neville picked up the win by nailing Aries with his “Red Arrow” finisher off the top rope for the 1-2-3.

In another pre-show title match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin to retain his title. The I-C Champion blasted Corbin with his “Dirty Deeds” finisher to pick up the pinfall victory.

Featured below are some photos from WWE’s official Twitter page that shows Neville and Dean Ambrose retaining their respective titles in separate WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show matches on Sunday evening.