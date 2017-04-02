Photos: New NXT Women’s Title Belt Revealed At NXT TakeOver: Orlando

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal announced via WrestleMania Axxess that NXT would be introducing all-new title belts to all of the champions competing at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando event.

In addition to the new NXT Tag-Team titles that were claimed by The Authors of Pain after their victory over DIY and The Revival in their triple-threat tag-team match, a new NXT Women’s Championship belt debuted.

Featured below via WWE’s official Twitter page is the first look of the new NXT Women’s Title belt that reigning champion Asuka and Ember Moon competed for during the show.

In the end, a big kick to the head of Moon saw Asuka retain the NXT Women’s Championship, and become the first person to hold the new NXT Women’s title belt.