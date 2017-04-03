Photos: New SmackDown Women’s Champion Crowned
Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 33. Noami got the big win in her hometown of Orlando. The match saw interference from James Ellsworth.
Naomi is now a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bliss was given the title last month after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when Naomi had to relinquish the title due to an injury she suffered during the title shot from Bliss.
Below are photos and videos from Sunday’s match:
