PHOTOS: Nia Jax Wins Award, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Comment

Nia Jax received The Association of National Advertisers’ first-ever #SeeHER Now Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. She accepted the award with her mother.

Below is the announcement from WWE along with photos, and comments from Jax, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

Nia Jax receives A.N.A.’s #SeeHER Now Award

Nia Jax received The Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHER Now Award on Saturday night. The award recognizes the obstacles and challenges that Jax has overcome while also honoring her dedication to assisting others.

WWE.com congratulates Jax on this incredible accomplishment.

I am beyond proud of @NiaJaxWWE and all the work she continues to do to promote positive body image for everyone, every day. Congratulations on receiving this year’s #SeeHerNow Award! You have more than earned it!!! #SeeHER @CelebrityPageTV pic.twitter.com/JmNIVdWaqm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 16, 2018