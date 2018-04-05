Photos Of Former Announcer At RAW, Asuka & The Miz Visit Their Charity, More

– Below is new video of Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz visiting the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. Team Awe-ska won $100,000 for RDR by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the Mixed Match Challenge finals on Tuesay night.

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars revealing their WrestleMania dream matches. The video features Drew Gulak, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Nia Jax, Ariya Daivari, Titus O’Neil, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

– Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone was in attendance for Monday’s RAW in Atlanta. Here he is backstage with Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson:

Had a good time with friends last night at RAW. pic.twitter.com/0E4ZTzE7FD — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) April 3, 2018

– WWE posted this video looking at food pairings for the various WrestleMania events for those fans who plan on doing some binge-watching this week: