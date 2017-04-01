Photos Of The Completed WrestleMania 33 Set At Camping World Stadium

As we reported this morning, the set for Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view appears to be finished, as the final touches have been made to the elaborate set for “The Ultimate Thrill Ride of the Year” at Camping World Stadium.

In addition to the video released by WWE, which features The New Day giving fans a sneek peak at the set, below are some social media photos from our friends at WrestlingInc.com that shows the setup for tomorrow night’s mega-event.

Join us here on Sunday evening for live results coverage of WrestleMania 33 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Another photo of the completed #wrestlemania33 set. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Jae Diaz for the pic A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:47am PDT