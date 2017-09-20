Photos: Poor Attendance At SmackDown Live In Oakland On Tuesday Night

It looks like SmackDown Live wasn’t exactly a hot ticket on Tuesday night.

The attendance inside the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California for last night’s 205 Live tapings and SmackDown Live episode was said to be significantly bad.

As we reported earlier, according to multiple fans who were in attendance at the WWE taping in Oakland on Tuesday night, the Oracle Arena was somewhere in the neighborhood of an estimated 30 or 40 percent full.

Featured below are a number of photos from social media that highlight the poor attendance for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.