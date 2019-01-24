PHOTOS: Replica Titles Used On This Week’s WWE RAW

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey both wore replica title belts on this week’s RAW episode from Oklahoma City, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on why both Superstars were forced to use replicas this week. WWE usually keeps multiple title belts in case of any issues, indicating someone handed the wrong belts to Rousey and Lesnar, or a belt was left at home.

You can see screenshots of both titles below: