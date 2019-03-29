PHOTOS: The Revival & Edge Assist Beth Phoenix & Natalya At Kane & Tom Prichard’s Wrestling School

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya have been training at the Jacobs – Prichard Wrestling Academy in Knox County, Tennessee this week as they prepare for the WrestleMania 35 Fatal 4 Way with The IIconics, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. This is the new wrestling school owned by “Kane” Glenn Jacobs and Dr. Tom Prichard.
As seen in the photos below, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was there as his wife trained for her return to the ring. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival were also there to help.
