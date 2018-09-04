PHOTOS: Seth Rollins Injured At RAW?, Rollins Bleeds After Police Van Spot

There’s speculation on the status of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after the big beatdown angle on The Shield during the final segment of last night’s RAW.

Rollins suffered a bad cut to his arm after being tossed into the window of the police van. WWE has not announced an injury update on Rollins but their post-RAW storyline update noted that The Shield refused medical attention.

Below are shots of Rollins’ arm after the van spot:

