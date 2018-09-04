PHOTOS: Seth Rollins Injured At RAW?, Rollins Bleeds After Police Van Spot

By
Scott Lazara
-

There’s speculation on the status of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after the big beatdown angle on The Shield during the final segment of last night’s RAW.

Rollins suffered a bad cut to his arm after being tossed into the window of the police van. WWE has not announced an injury update on Rollins but their post-RAW storyline update noted that The Shield refused medical attention.

Below are shots of Rollins’ arm after the van spot: