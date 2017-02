Photos: Steve Austin & D-X Reunion Backstage At Monday’s RAW

– WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was backstage at Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Below is a photo of “The Rattlesnake” with Charlotte.

🧀🧀🧀z'n @steveaustinbsr #Raw A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

– Also backstage at Monday night’s show was somewhat of a D-Generation X reunion. Pictured below are former D-X members Road Dogg, Triple H and Sean Waltman backstage at the show.