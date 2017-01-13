Photos: UFC Star Josh Barnett Makes TNA Debut At Impact Wrestling Taping

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, who is currently serving a suspension stemming from a positive drug test from USADA for his UFC Fight Night 93 victory over Andrei Arlovski back on September 3, 2016, made pro wrestling history this week.

At the recent Impact Wrestling television tapings held at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida this week, the MMA legend became the first active UFC fighter to compete in a pro wrestling match against an active Bellator MMA fighter, as “The Babyface Assassin” reportedly worked against Lashley at the taping.

Barnett, who also works alongside Jim Ross as an announcer for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the U.S., will be featured on a February broadcast, as the match he taped with Lashley on Thursday night in Orlando is expected to air in that month. Also expected to air at some point in February is a match Barnett also worked against Bad Bones at Thursday’s taping.

Check out photos of Barnett’s TNA debut from Thursday’s TV tapings below. Photos are courtesy of @MrJacobCohen.

Scoop #9: Lashley says nobody in wrestling or MMA can beat him so out comes Josh Barnett pic.twitter.com/DYiprTA2rG — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 12, 2017

Scoop #10: Josh Barnett challenges Lashley for a World Title Match, Lashley says in MMA there are rules, in Lashley's world there are none pic.twitter.com/CCNzC4x7t1 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 12, 2017

Scoop #22: Josh Barnett vs. Bad Bones pic.twitter.com/WDvGHoeiCR — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #28: Main Event Time! Lashley vs. Barnett! pic.twitter.com/nbU4v5NTEI — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #29: Josh Barnett defeats Bobby Lashley to become the new TNA World Champion pic.twitter.com/IMFlxke6vu — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017

Scoop #30: Wait, refs are arguing about the finish, Earl Hebner out talking to Borash pic.twitter.com/Q9IqceEtKw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 13, 2017