PHOTOS & VIDEO: CM Punk Draws Big For “All In” Meet & Greet In Chicago

CM Punk is drawing a large crowd for his meet & greet at the One Hour Tees store in Chicago today. The signing began at 9am and is scheduled to run until 6pm. The appearance, promoted by Pro Wrestling Tees, was booked to bring attention to the big All In indie event in Chicago on Sunday. There is obvious speculation on Punk appearing but it’s believed that he will not work the show in any way.

The initial 200 tickets for Punk’s signing sold out in 50 seconds back in May and another 100 tickets were then released. The $90 “Best In the World Experience” ticket included an exclusive t-shirt, 1 autographed 8×10 or personal item ($50 extra for additional add-on autographs) and a professional photo-op with 1 guest allowed in the photo. They also sold individual $50 tickets for 1 autographed 8×10 or personal item and individual $50 tickets for the photo-op.

Below are photos and videos from today's meet & greet with Punk:

