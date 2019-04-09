Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE RAW saw Dean Ambrose brawl with Bobby Lashley. This was supposed to be a singles match, which WWE billed as Ambrose’s last match with the company.

It’s been reported that Ambrose is leaving WWE later this month when his contract expires due to how he’s unhappy with the way he’s been used. Ambrose reportedly informed WWE officials that he would not be renewing his deal months ago.

Ambrose is still advertised for live events and RAW TV events this month, but there’s no word yet on if they will keep him off TV until his contract has expired. As noted, Ambrose was left off the WrestleMania 35 card on Sunday.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s angle with Ambrose and Lashley, which ended with Ambrose getting put through the announce table. Renee Young played up the seriousness of the situation as fans did a “thank you Ambrose!” chant to give it the farewell feel. Stay tuned for updates on Ambrose’s status.