It looks like Drake Maverick may be adding to his stable on WWE’s main roster.

Maverick, who is still the WWE 205 Live General Manager, was the manager for EC3’s dark match against Harper before tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn.

That dark match saw Harper get the win over EC3 via pinfall. It was noted that both Superstars were over with the crowd.

Maverick has been away from RAW since The Authors of Pain were taken off TV due to the leg injury that Akam suffered back in January. It was reported that he would be out of action for a few months. Rezar has worked some WWE Main Event singles matches since then.

There’s no word yet on if WWE plans on using Maverick with EC3 on WWE TV.

Below are photos and videos of EC3 with Maverick at tonight’s SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

THEY PARTNERED EC3 WITH DRAKE MAVERICK OH NO @ThisisLukeOwen pic.twitter.com/OuvckNIXpd — Jarren Walker (@SmallafroGames) April 9, 2019

The #SDAfterMania pre-show dark match featured a returning Luke Harper defeating EC3 (who is now paired with Drake Maverick) – @WIncRebel #SDLive pic.twitter.com/OWB7bKg9To — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 9, 2019

Scoop #1: Luke Harper defeats EC3 managed by Drake Maverick pic.twitter.com/8jFGKL6JIv — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 9, 2019

From tonight’s Smackdown taping – dark match between Harper and EC3 with Drake Maverick in EC3’s corner Photo: ⁦@CnoEvil⁩ pic.twitter.com/N7s0leswjt — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 9, 2019