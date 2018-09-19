PHOTOS & VIDEO: New WWE Couple Revealed, Mia Yim Signs With WWE?

It was believed that Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim has not signed with the company but she is at the WWE Performance Center training this week, indicating she may have signed a WWE deal. Yim appears in this new WWE NXT video of talents training at the Performance Center in Orlando.
On a related note, it looks like Yim and NXT Superstar Keith Lee are dating. You can see a recent photo of them below:
This morning @WWEPerformCtr our female Superstars hit a upper body circuit that ended with incline banded resistance bench presses. pic.twitter.com/Dd7YtmpZ95
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 18, 2018
Sunday, I went to Disney World for the first time ever. A celebration of sorts, but my oh my, I was a kid in a candy store! I could write out all the things we did, but that would be entirely too long. Just know that it was a special day. Big shout out to Mr. Green as well. And with that, it's back to the grind. Grind well my friends. #BlasianBaddie #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless