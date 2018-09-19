PHOTOS & VIDEO: New WWE Couple Revealed, Mia Yim Signs With WWE?

Scott Lazara
-

It was believed that Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim has not signed with the company but she is at the WWE Performance Center training this week, indicating she may have signed a WWE deal. Yim appears in this new WWE NXT video of talents training at the Performance Center in Orlando.

On a related note, it looks like Yim and NXT Superstar Keith Lee are dating. You can see a recent photo of them below: