PHOTOS & VIDEO: Seth Rollins & Other Top Stars Film Segment Before Tonight’s NXT TV Tapings

WWE filmed a special video for Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.

The game played was League of Legends and there was a Team NXT vs. Team WWE theme. The main roster was represented by Ruby Riott, Tyler Breeze, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. NXT’s team included Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai and Johnny Gargano. Each team also had a professional gamer. Woods was also there.

No word yet on when the video will be released but we’ll keep you updated. Below are photos and video from the segment:

Xavier Woods has returned to Full Sail! #NXTFSLive

Xavier Woods out on behalf of League of Legends

Team WWE:

Seth Rollins

Cesaro

Tyler Breeze

Ruby Riott Didn't hear the name of the professional