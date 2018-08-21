PHOTOS & VIDEO: The Shield Is Back In WWE

The Shield reunited after the main event of tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins came out in their Shield gear right as Braun Strowman was about to cash in his Money In the Bank contract on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his win over Finn Balor. The Shield destroyed Braun before he could cash in and ended the show by putting him through an announce table with a triple powerbomb.
Below are photos and video from the reunion:
