PHOTOS & VIDEO: Title Change On Tonight’s WWE RAW 25 Special

The Miz defeated Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.
The Miz is now an eight-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Reigns had been champion since November 20th RAW after a win over Miz.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change, which took place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
The most tense seconds of the night thus far…#RAW25 @mikethemiz @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/jKgG0hP1p6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
BIG. DOG.#RAW25 @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/X69yaq7GKk
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
We are UNDERWAY for the #ICTitle as @WWERomanReigns defends against the 7-TIME champion @mikethemiz! #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/KLGjoyEQIU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
Is @mikethemiz on his way to becoming an 8-TIME #ICChampion?!#RAW25 #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/p37rAmuG9b
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
The #Miztourage has a front row seat, and they're not liking what they see!#RAW25 #ICTitle @TheBoDallas @RealCurtisAxel pic.twitter.com/86kwMdEkWH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
Look familiar, @WWEDanielBryan? #RAW25 #ICTitle @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/VKdyh3iaXK
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
With #TheMiztourage lurking at ringside and a devious @mikethemiz in the ring, #ICChampion @WWERomanReigns has to keep his head on a swivel in this #ICTitle match! #RAW25 @RealCurtisAxel @TheBoDallas pic.twitter.com/549Lkek1Yt
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
SEE YA BYE, @TheBoDallas & @RealCurtisAxel!#RAW25 #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/INUTeCNBz0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
HE'S DONE IT! Here is your winner…and NEWWWWWW #ICChampion (for the 8TH TIME) @mikethemiz! #RAW25 #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/gaWldJtB1J
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
Who knows WHERE that turnbuckle pad went? But it doesn't matter…@mikethemiz has made history by winning the #ICTitle on #RAW25! pic.twitter.com/L6xzwS8WMn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018